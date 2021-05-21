Pete Carroll Responds To Russell Wilson Rumors

For a while earlier this offseason, it looked like Russell Wilson’s time in a Seattle uniform may have been coming to a close. After publicly sharing his frustrations with the Seahawks front office, the superstar quarterback revealed a list of four teams he would potentially waive his no-trade clause for.

Since then though, the Wilson trade speculation has significantly died down. After bolstering the offensive line, making a few important free-agent signings and refusing a “very aggressive pursuit” from the Chicago Bears, it appears the once-disgruntled QB is on better terms with the franchise.

Head coach Pete Carroll certainly thinks so.

On an appearance with The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, the 12th-year Seattle coach called that offseason turbulence with Wilson “old news.”

“It seems like really old news to talk about this because it’s been such a long time,” Carroll said. “The little bit he said carried so much air time that it became bigger than life. Throughout the whole process, Russell, we’ve always been connected. We’ve always been talking. We’ve never not been in communication, and we weren’t at all in this time either. A couple things that came out got magnified and the questions came out, and there was a couple things. He was frustrated when he was talking, just like any of us can sometimes emphasize something that’s on the top of our mind, and it can be played differently than it really played itself out.

“We’ve had a really good offseason of working, and there was an ongoing media discussion that I did not take part in, [General Manager] John [Schneider] and I did not, we refused to be party to that, and Russ did what he could once he saw it happening, to stay as quiet as he could because it was going to play and have a life of its own anyway. What it amounted to was I think a refocusing, making sure that we were on the same page, making sure that we were clear so that we could withstand any of the scrutiny that would come towards us, and we did that.”

Wilson burst out of the gates in 2020 as the clear frontrunner for league MVP through the first few weeks of the season. But, the 32-year-old QB and his team soon hit a rough patch after their bye week in Week 7 — losing three of their next four games. Finishing the season just as strong as they started it with a four-game win streak, the Seahawks ended the regular season with a solid 12-4 record before falling to the Los Angeles Rams in a disappointing Wild Card loss.

With a seemingly newfound mutual respect, Wilson and the Seahawks will look to bounce back in 2021.