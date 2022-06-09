Pete Carroll Reveals Who Is Ahead In Quarterback Battle

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith to see who starts at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks is starting to take shape.

Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the battle on Thursday and confirmed that it's Smith that's still ahead of Lock.

However, Carroll also said that Lock isn't far behind Smith and thinks that the team is in great shape at the position heading into the 2022-23 season.

This doesn't sound like a coach who wants to make a trade for another quarterback.

Smith appeared in four games for the Seahawks last season and finished with 702 yards through the air, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Lock was acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade back in March. He started three straight seasons for the Broncos and has accumulated 4,740 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions so far in his career.

This should be quite the battle throughout training camp and then the preseason.