Pete Carroll Announces Devastating Injury Update For Seahawks

A closeup of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches his team against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers will play for the NFC West title on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they’ll be playing shorthanded.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced some devastating injury news following today’s loss to the Cardinals.

Seattle will be without running backs Chris Carson and CJ Prosise against San Francisco. Offensive tackle Duane Brown needs knee surgery.

This is a huge blow to Seattle’s chances heading into that game.

You should never doubt Russell Wilson in a big game, but the Seahawks’ MVP-caliber quarterback will have his work cut out for himself in Week 17.

The Seahawks and the 49ers are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.

The game will be on NBC.

