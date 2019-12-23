Pete Carroll Announces Devastating Injury Update For Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers will play for the NFC West title on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they’ll be playing shorthanded.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced some devastating injury news following today’s loss to the Cardinals.

Seattle will be without running backs Chris Carson and CJ Prosise against San Francisco. Offensive tackle Duane Brown needs knee surgery.

This is a huge blow to Seattle’s chances heading into that game.

More blows for the Seahawks: Seattle HC Pete Carroll said RBs Chris Carson and CJ Prosise are out next Sunday night vs SF and OT Duane Brown needs knee surgery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

You should never doubt Russell Wilson in a big game, but the Seahawks’ MVP-caliber quarterback will have his work cut out for himself in Week 17.

Nightmare day for #Seahawks gets worse: – Chris Carson (hip) out for the season

– C.J. Prosise (broken arm) out for the season

– Duane Brown (knee/bicep) is going to get his knee operated tomorrow and will miss Week 17 at least — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 23, 2019

The Seahawks and the 49ers are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.

The game will be on NBC.