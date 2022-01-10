The Spun

Pete Carroll Shares Honest Admission On His Job Status

A closeup of Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 28: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches his team against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Black Monday has already taken one unexpected victim. However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is confident that his name won’t be called to get the axe.

Following Seattle’s Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Carroll was asked if he’s worried about his footing with the team going forward.

“No,” Carroll responded. “I’m in great shape.”

Speculation surfaced surrounding Carroll’s future with the Seahawks following a dismal year that saw Seattle miss the playoffs for the first time in the Russell Wilson era. However, the road may not be over for Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson in the Pacific Northwest.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport appeared on “Good Morning Football” Monday, reporting that the Seahawks don’t plan to fire Carroll after a 7-10 season. Still, he noted, Carroll and the rest of the Seattle organization are set to meet with Seahawks owner Jody Allen to discuss the future.

“If they’re all on the same page, they’ll be good to go,” Rapoport said. “If they’re not on the same page, certainly Seattle may have an interesting decision to make.”

The Seahawks reportedly have no interest in trading Russell Wilson this offseason.

Entering the season, rumors circulated that Russ may want a fresh start somewhere else. But its certainly possible the fence gets mended for another Carroll-Wilson run next year.

