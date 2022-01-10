Pete Carroll Shares Honest Admission On His Job Status

Black Monday has already taken one unexpected victim. However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is confident that his name won’t be called to get the axe.

Following Seattle’s Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Carroll was asked if he’s worried about his footing with the team going forward.

“No,” Carroll responded. “I’m in great shape.”

Former Seattle DE Cliff Avril thinks it's "unreal" that fans of the team hope the #Seahawks move on from Russell Wilson and/or Pete Carroll. “The grass is not greener on the other side." Here's what Avril said about that and more to @WymanAndBob:https://t.co/Lvnrsnu9vV — 710 ESPN Seattle (@710ESPNSeattle) January 8, 2022

Speculation surfaced surrounding Carroll’s future with the Seahawks following a dismal year that saw Seattle miss the playoffs for the first time in the Russell Wilson era. However, the road may not be over for Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson in the Pacific Northwest.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport appeared on “Good Morning Football” Monday, reporting that the Seahawks don’t plan to fire Carroll after a 7-10 season. Still, he noted, Carroll and the rest of the Seattle organization are set to meet with Seahawks owner Jody Allen to discuss the future.

From @GMFB: All eyes on the coaching world today, as the #Bears and #Seahawks are among those who will plot out their future. pic.twitter.com/X62JugTRYK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

“If they’re all on the same page, they’ll be good to go,” Rapoport said. “If they’re not on the same page, certainly Seattle may have an interesting decision to make.”

The Seahawks reportedly have no interest in trading Russell Wilson this offseason.

Entering the season, rumors circulated that Russ may want a fresh start somewhere else. But its certainly possible the fence gets mended for another Carroll-Wilson run next year.