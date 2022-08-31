Pete Carroll Suggests Seahawks Quarterback Battle Isn't Over

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Incumbent backup Geno Smith is slated to start the 2022 regular season as the Seattle Seahawks' QB1.

But even though Smith is officially the team's starter in Week 1, the Seahawks' quarterback battle is not yet over.

Head coach Pete Carroll says Smith and backup Drew Lock both know that the competition will be on until one of them solidifies himself as the clear No. 1.

“Yeah, I think that they understand that, that it’s always on,” Carroll said, per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Smith and Lock were neck-and-neck in the preseason quarterback battle until the former Broncos starter tested positive for COVID-19 just before the Seahawks' second preseason matchup. Lock had four turnovers in his two preseason appearances.

“He’s disappointed. He’s disappointed, you know,” Carroll said. “But I know he knows how we think of him, and how we trust he’s got a big future and all that. He knows by the way we’ve dealt with him from the start and coached him throughout, and really taken him all the way through to this point.

“He’s got a big-time future. He sees that, and he’s optimistic about it, as we are.”

Smith and the Seahawks will open up the 2022 regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos — Lock's former team and new home to longtime Seattle star Russell Wilson.