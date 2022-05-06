SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks during warm-ups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

After trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks have seemed content to enter the 2022 season with an unproven player at quarterback.

Drew Lock and Geno Smith will battle for the starting role. However, neither quarterback has shown they have what it takes to compete at a level that would get the Seahawks into playoff contention.

Despite that, head coach Pete Carroll made it clear the team does not intend to trade for a veteran quarterback like Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo.

"We're always competing," Carroll said, giving one of his stock responses to such questions. "I'm not saying anything you didn't think I was going to say, but fortunately that's always been the way we've operated, and it fits again. So we're looking. I don't see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don't see that happening. But we're certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we're just going to be battling and competing our tails off. There's always possibilities, so we keep open to that."

Of course, fans who heard what Carroll had to say couldn't help but react. Some couldn't believe the Seahawks aren't interested in Baker Mayfield.

"Barring some crazy circumstances, Baker Mayfield is gonna from being a hair away from an AFC Championship game during the 2020 season to not starting for any NFL team week one in 2022," one fan said.

Others think he's bluffing.

"Because it’s Pete Carroll, I now think this will happen," another fan said.

Will the Seahawks make a trade in the near future?