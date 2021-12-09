Pete Carroll Uses 1 Word To Describe Jamal Adams Trade

Now two seasons after the Seahawks traded for former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, the deal seems to have backfired on the Seattle franchise.

For the second season in a row, Adams’ year has been cut short by injury — this time with a season-ending shoulder surgery. And in addition to that lack of availability, the draft capital that the Seahawks sent away has turned out to be far more valuable than originally expected.

Back in 2020, Seattle sent two first-round picks (2021, 2022), a third-round pick (2021) and safety Bradley McDougald to the New York Jets in exchange for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick. Both of these first round picks were expected to be late in the order.

But with the season the Seahawks are having so far this year, that 2022 draft pick they sent away is skyrocketing in value. With Seattle now 4-8 on the year, the Jets hold a top-10 pick in the 2022 draft.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll refused to acknowledge the unfortunate circumstances of this deal, calling it “terrific” trade for his team, per Seattle insider Dave Mahler.

Pete Carroll just told @PatKirwan_NFL the Adams deal has been a “terrific trade for us.” Not sure I’ve ever seen a bigger disconnect media/franchise and fans/fans. Oh, and media/media. It’s nuts https://t.co/lGgZ12umRX — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) December 8, 2021

For the second year in a row, the Seahawks will be without a first-round pick in this year’s draft.