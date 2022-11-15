Pete Carroll Uses 1 Word To Describe The German Field

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The atmosphere in Munich might've been unbelievable, but the same can't be said for the playing surface according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Describing the field conditions in Germany with 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll said it was "a nightmare." Explaining that players never knew when their footing would give way.

Tampa's Todd Bowles seconded that notion on Monday, saying the field was "slick" and that even with longer studs in players' cleats they were still slipping.

Speaking to media members after his radio session, Carroll was asked if he thinks the NFL should take a better look at international playing surfaces before scheduling games there.

I don’t know soccer to know why they would like the field like that. I think the topic is kind of on right now on fields in general, and we just like to keep getting better at it, and understanding how we can make the game safer, and the game better in all ways. That’s not to say it has to be natural turf versus artificial or whatever. We just need to keep working at it, but it’s really nice when it is uniform. I know they pay attention. They talked about it when we were in London also. It was the same discussion.

Many have called for a ban of artificial turf in the National Football League, but it doesn't seem Munich's grass is what they're looking for either