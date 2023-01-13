Pete Golding Reportedly Leaving Alabama For Rival SEC Program

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 12: Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding looks on during the college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies on October 12, 2019 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is leaving the Crimson Tide to take the same position with the Ole Miss Rebels in 2023, per ESPN college football insider Chris Low.

Golding has been working under Nick Saban since 2018, and has served as the Crimson Tide DC for the last four seasons.

Former Ole Miss defensive coordinator Chris Partridge left the Rebels to take the same position at Michigan — opening the door for a new DC in Oxford.

This move is lateral at best, but Golding will likely have more control over the Rebels' defensive unit with an offensive-minded head coach like Lane Kiffin at the helm. Recent speculation also indicated that Saban was considering a change at defensive coordinator anyway.

Golding was criticized by Alabama fans with Alabama standards this past season. This year's defensive unit certainly wasn't up to par as the team dropped two regular-season games.

Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard has been named as a strong candidate to replace Golding in Tuscaloosa.