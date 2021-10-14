Pete Rose’s Comment On Yankees Hitter Is Going Viral

Former MLB star Pete Rose wasn’t a big fan of the New York Yankees lineup this season – one player in particular.

Rose, speaking to USA TODAY, went off on Yankees power hitter Joey Gallo following his performance this season.

Gallo, 27, hit .199 on the season. He struck out 213 times in 153 games. Gallo went 0 for 4 with a strikeout in the Yankees’ loss to the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game.

Rose ripped the Yankees for their lineup.

“That was the worst f–king lineup they could have put on the field,” Rose reportedly said to USA Today. “Their 6, 7, 8, 9 hitters were all out-men. They had to have (Aaron) Judge and (Giancarlo) Stanton do something. If they didn’t, all of the pressure was on Joey Gallo. You saw how that worked out.

“How does someone who didn’t play every day strike out 213 times? Ray Charles wouldn’t strike out that much. I just can’t imagine striking out 213 times without killing myself.”

Pete Rose does not think too highly of Joey Gallo. 👀 https://t.co/3DKZu5gJs7 pic.twitter.com/VtAdQiHFxS — theScore (@theScore) October 14, 2021

Rose, one of the greatest hitters in MLB history, finished his career with 4,256 career hits.

Gallo, traded to New York from Texas, is under contract for one more season before hitting free agency.