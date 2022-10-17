Peter King Believes Tom Brady Deserved To Be Punished

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC studio analyst and Sports Illustrated write Peter King looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

It's been anything but an easy start for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay fell to 3-3 on Sunday after a loss to the lowly Pittsburgh Steelers, where the 45-year-old QB's frustration boiled over on his offensive line.

Two days before, TB12 was reportedly hit up by the NFL for kicking at Grady Jarrett's groin after being wrapped by the Falcons star on that awful roughing the passer call. Something that NBC's Peter King says was a just fine in his latest Football Morning in America column:

“I think that was unbecoming of Tom Brady, and that’s putting it mildly, to try to kick Jarrett after the perfectly legal sack,” King wrote. “Brady deserved the NFL fine.”

Brady's kick was seemingly the least talked about aspect of that play, but it's obviously something that has no place in football (or any sport for that matter).

Brady was reportedly taxed $11,149 for the act.