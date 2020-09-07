Peter King Reveals His Bold Super Bowl Winner Prediction

It’s officially NFL game week.

The 2020 NFL regular season will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the sport, but it’s finally here. The season opens on Thursday night, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans. We then get a full slate of games on Sunday and two contests on Monday night.

Predictions for the 2020 season are starting to roll in.

Longtime NFL reporter Peter King has revealed his official Super Bowl prediction. It’s a bold one.

King revealed his prediction in his Football Morning In America column on Monday.

Super Bowl LV Feb. 7 (or thereabouts), 2021, at Tampa: Tampa Bay 30, Baltimore 26. What a story that would be.

The Buccaneers are certainly getting a lot of preseason hype with the addition of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette and others.

However, most experts are picking the likes of the 49ers, Saints, Packers, Seahawks or Cowboys to come out of the NFC this fall.

Brady has never been someone you want to bet against, though. If anyone can make it work in Year 1 on a new team, it’s probably him.

Tampa Bay will get a chance to showcase itself on a big stage early, as the Bucs open the season at the Saints on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. E.T.