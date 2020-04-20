Peter King Shares ‘Craziest Rumor’ Of NFL Draft First Round

The 2020 NFL Draft is a little more than three days away. Rumors are starting to swirl in anticipation of Thursday night.

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King shared the “craziest rumor” he’s hearing heading into the start of the first round. The reigning Super Bowl champions are reportedly interested in a move up.

King says that the Chiefs are rumored to have interest in Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs, one of the fastest prospects in the draft class.

“Craziest rumor of the first round: Chiefs want to trade up for Henry Ruggs if he falls into the twenties. Insane. Do they want every sub 4.35 guy in the National Football League? A couple of theories: There are only two very good cover corners in this draft, Okudah and Henderson, and they’d be long gone by the time the Chiefs could make a reasonable offer. Sammy Watkins is a short-termer, probably only one more year in KC, so another quick-twitch guy would fit either this year or next. Finally, fast guys with slight builds who collide with defenders tend to get hurt, so Ruggs would be good insurance for that in 2020 and a stalwart beyond that,” King writes.

Ruggs isn’t likely to last until the 20s, but if he does, don’t be surprised to see the reigning Super Bowl champions make a move up to get him.

Kansas City already has the most-potent offense in the NFL. Adding the speedy Ruggs to it would be pretty unfair.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night. It’ll be televised on ESPN and the NFL Network with Roger Goodell announcing the picks from his basement in New York.

It should be unlike any NFL Draft we’ve ever seen.