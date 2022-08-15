Peter King Delivers Strong Take On Tom Brady's Absence

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) turns to hand the ball off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NBC's Peter King doesn't mind if Tom Brady has to miss some practice time.

Brady is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the next little while due to an undisclosed personal matter.

He's not expected to return to the team until next week, which means he won't play in Tampa Bay's second preseason game.

King thinks that Brady should take as much time as he needs before coming back.

“I think I feel strongly about this Tom Brady deal about taking 10 days off for a personal matter in the middle of training camp. Very strongly,” King wrote (first transcribed by NESN). “Brady has so much currency in the bank with coaches and teams regarding dedication to the job and devotion to his craft that when he comes to the Bucs and says he needs 10 days away, my response would be: ‘Take more if you need it.'”

The Bucs organization doesn't seem concerned that Brady will be rusty when he comes back. Todd Bowles even said as much during a press conference last week.

Brady is expected to be back before the Bucs take on the Dallas Cowboys when the regular season starts on Sept. 11.