Peter King Floats Potential Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers

It hasn't been a good season for the Green Bay Packers.

They started out by winning three of their first four games before losing six of their last seven. They're now 4-7 after a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

They're out of a playoff spot and look unlikely to notch one unless they run the table in their final six games of the season.

Part of the reason that the Packers are out of a playoff spot is due to a slight decline in play from Aaron Rodgers. Yes, he's thrown for 2,542 yards and 19 touchdowns in 11 games, but he's also already thrown seven interceptions.

In comparison, Rodgers only threw nine combined interceptions in his previous two seasons.

That's led NBC's Peter King to think that it wouldn't be dumb to consider trading Rodgers to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I think it might not be altogether nonsensical to consider trading Rodgers to Las Vegas for Derek Carr and a third-round pick. Might being the most important word there. Miles to go before you reach a decision like that, but it has crossed my mind," King wrote in his weekly column.

While it's an interesting proposal, it's highly unlikely to happen. Rodgers just signed a massive extension with the Packers this past offseason to keep him as the starter for the next several seasons.

It's more likely that the Packers will make changes at various other positions other than quarterback after this disappointing season comes to an end.