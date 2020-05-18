Peter King Names The NFL’s Most “Challenged” Team Right Now

The NFL’s 2020 offseason has surely been challenging for everyone.

The country has been in a quarantine period for two-plus months. NFL teams have been forced to operate remotely during free agency and the NFL Draft. It’s possible facilities will start to open up, but some states are being more restrictive than others.

NBC Sports insider Peter King believes one franchise is facing a more “challenging” period than the rest due to their circumstances. That franchise is the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have a new head coach in Matt Rhule, who comes from Baylor. They have two new coordinators. And they have a new starting quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, who comes via the Saints in free agency.

“The NFL’s most challenged team is Carolina,” King tweeted. It’s tough to argue with that.

The NFL's most challenged team is Carolina. New coach. 2 new coordinators. And a new QB who has not met a single receiver. What can the Panthers do, at a distance? "Just figure it out, bro," Matt Rhule says. My Football Morning In America column is up: https://t.co/ItNRzIBYgG pic.twitter.com/Q5ykzqXnpd — Peter King (@peter_king) May 18, 2020

Thankfully, their new head coach appears to be well suited to handle everything.

“I’ve coached at Temple and at Baylor, and my players will probably tell you we didn’t have a lot of advantages when we got there,” Rhule told King on Friday. “Just figure it out. Figure it out, bro. Really, that’s the key to life.”

Everyone could use a “just figure it out” attitude right now. The Panthers have to be thankful that their head coach has that attitude at the moment. It’s certainly been a challenging offseason and it probably won’t get much easier.