Peter King Suggests Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade Could Happen

The Washington Redskins have the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and most people believe that the NFC East franchise will select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Young, an All-American for the Buckeyes, is the clear-cut best defensive prospect in the draft class and some analysts have him ranked ahead of quarterback Joe Burrow, who should go No. 1 to Cincinnati.

What if the Redskins decide to trade the pick, though?

NBC Sports’ Peter King believes it’s possible.

“I will tell you right now, I have somebody who is at the Senior Bowl who told me, flat out: the Washington Redskins could remake their franchise, this year, by dealing the second pick in the draft,” King said Tuesday on the Redskins Talk podcast.

The No. 2 pick should be extremely coveted, with Young, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert as potential options.

“I think we all believe Joe Burrow goes No. 1 to the Bengals,” King said. “Now, it isn’t just Tua [Tagovailoa] who is there at No. 2. It’s also some people that are going to say, ‘I love this Justin Herbert.’ Imagine, you got Tua, Herbert, and Chase Young sitting there at No. 2. Just imagine how much leverage you might have.”

Washington has experience with major trades at the top of the NFL Draft. The Redskins gave up a haul of assets to draft Robert Griffin III.

The NFC East franchise is in need of talented players at several positions. By trading pack, the Redskins could set themselves up for a huge draft haul.

Of course, the fan base (and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins) seem to be locked in on Young, who starred locally at DeMatha Catholic High School.