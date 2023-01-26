Peter King Picks Between Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC studio analyst and Sports Illustrated writer Peter King looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy has put together an incredible stretch of wins as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers — including a Divisional Round victory over Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend.

Purdy has a near-flawless track record, but his sample size is far smaller than every other starting quarterback in the league.

Still, longtime NFL writer Peter King said he would rather have Purdy on his team than Prescott.

"How strange it is to think that if I were starting a franchise right now I’d rather have Brock Purdy be my quarterback than Dak Prescott? And that sounds totally, absolutely insane, but that’s the way I feel..." King said on Damon and Ratto.



Purdy was selected by the Niners with the very last pick in this past year's NFL draft. The team had no plans to have him anywhere near the starting lineup, but he was thrust into the QB1 position after season-ending injuries for both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

There's no question that Purdy benefits from an elite offensive system and league-best defense. With that in mind, is the late-round rookie really a better all-around QB than Dak Prescott.

Prescott struggled with consistency and turnover issues this past season, but it's hard to imagine him not having similar success with the San Francisco roster at his disposal.

Purdy and the Niners will look to continue their postseason run with an NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.