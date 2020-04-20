Peter King Predicts A Blockbuster Patriots NFL Draft Move

NFL Draft week has arrived.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the league. The draft will be done remotely, with teams making picks from inside their homes and Roger Goodell announcing them from his basement in New York.

The New England Patriots are one of the most-intriguing teams to watch this year. Will Bill Belichick and Co. make a big move for a quarterback?

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King has made his prediction. He has the Patriots making a blockbuster move in Round 1.

From his latest mock draft:

13. New England (trade with San Francisco)—Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Alabama So Tagovailoa could drop, and Bill Belichick really doesn’t want to take a quarterback now, with one draft pick in the top 85 this year and needs all over his roster. And truly: I have no indication, no inside information, that says he’d do this. It’s simply a guess. But think if you’re Belichick. Because your team never finishes 3-13, you never have a chance to get one of the best quarterbacks in the college game. Until Tagovailoa’s hip popped out of the socket last November, forcing immediate and urgent surgery, he was 1/1A with the transcendent Joe Burrow to be the first pick in this draft. And you don’t want to pillage the lone first or lone second-round pick from next year’s draft. But do you do it for a great but pockmarked talent such as Tagovailoa five months after major hip surgery? I do know Belichick would have confidence in his player-procurement skills.

New England trading up to get Tagovailoa, assuming he drops, would be one of the biggest NFL Draft moves in recent memory.

The Patriots have just Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer at the quarterback position, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them grab one early.

Still, it’s extremely rare for Belichick to make a trade up in the NFL Draft.

We’ll find out how willing he is to do just that come Thursday night.