Peter King Reveals 'Gut Feeling' On Broncos Coaching Hire

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

As the Denver Broncos continue their quarterback search, they've cast a wide net for potential candidates. But for NBC's Peter King, one name sticks out to him.

Taking to Twitter in response to a user asking him who he thinks will get the job, King said that his "gut feeling" is that it will be former Saints head coach Sean Payton. He believes that between the money Denver can offer and the presence of Russell Wilson, it seems like an ideal fit. But he thinks it may also hinge on who gives Payton the best offer.

"Gut feeling: Sean Payton. The money is there, as is the opportunity to turn around a once-top QB, and I hear the QB will be open to all Payton coaching. But will Payton have a better offer? Just don't know," King wrote.

Payton is arguably the top candidate for every team that has interviewed him and for good reason. He's the most successful candidate to hit the market and the only one on the open market who has a Super Bowl win to his credit.

It would certainly be a neat turnaround for the Broncos to go from the inexperienced Nathaniel Hackett to the proven Super Bowl winner in Sean Payton.

The move has the potential to be for the Broncos what the Chiefs' hire of Andy Reid was for them a decade ago.

Will Payton be the next head coach of the Broncos?