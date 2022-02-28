Peter King Reveals His ‘Educated Hunch’ On Tom Brady

Peter King isn’t convinced we’ve seen the last of Tom Brady on a football field.

Just under a month removed from the quarterback’s announcement to retire from the NFL at age 44, many remain skeptical that TB12 is actually calling it a career. And just days after his decision, Brady revealed to Jim Gray that you “never say never” when it comes to possibly coming back.

In his latest Football Morning in America column, longtime NFL writer Peter King briefly touched on Brady’s future.

FMIA is up.

Good morning.

–

Numbers Game

Troy Aikman’s compensation for doing MNF color for '22 season: $19 million (est.)

Troy Aikman’s compensation, combined, as Dallas QB in the '92, '93, '95, when he led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl wins: $15.75 million (exactly). https://t.co/LWoGmmjJwe — Peter King (@peter_king) February 28, 2022

“By the way,” King wrote in his weekly thoughts. “I will not be surprised if Tom Brady, sometime in the next year or two, says he wants to play football again.” Calling it an “educated hunch.”

King is far from the only one to think Brady will once again suit up in the National Football League. It’s been widely speculated that the San Francisco 49ers could be in play to land the GOAT’s services.

The Miami Dolphins were also reportedly interested in a Tom Brady/Sean Payton pairing before the Brian Flores situation went down according to NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

Time will tell. But it would be a bit surprising to see one of the most prepared and buttoned-up athletes ever to throw caution to the wind and come out of retirement.