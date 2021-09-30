Peter King Thinks Tom Brady Had 2 Reasons For Leaving

There continues to be a lot of speculation about Tom Brady’s departure from New England, with the Buccaneers set to play the Patriots on Sunday night.

Brady left the Patriots in free agency in 2020. He signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers (which has since been extended) and won a Super Bowl in Year 1.

Sunday night, Brady and the Buccaneers will travel to Foxborough to take on Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King offered up his theory on why Brady left the Patriots during a conversation with Mike Florio.

“I think, at the end, Tom Brady wanted two things: He wanted to experience a new brand of football,” King told Florio. “Remember, 2019 was his 29th season of football — high school, college and pro. All 29 years, he played for a defensive coach. So, I think he really wanted to go somewhere — whether it be Frank Reich, Kyle Shanahan, Jon Gruden, Bruce Arians — he wanted to go to a place with an offensive coach who he felt like would have more of an understanding of him.

“I think that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will embrace (at the Pro Football Hall of Fame) in Canton 12, 15 years from now, whatever it is. But I do think Brady wanted a breath of fresh air.”

Brady, meanwhile, has spoken very highly of Belichick.

“I have 20 years of being there and obviously he’s a great mentor for me,” Brady said of Belichick. “And yes I think there’s definitely great lessons I’ve learned from him. He’s a great football coach, and he does a great job for his team.

“And, you know any player, I think they would just hope that their coaches give them everything they got. I’m sure every great coach wants every player to give them everything they got. And I think that’s what makes a great relationship.”

Regardless of what’s true, Sunday night should be fun.