Peter King Has A Unique Trade Idea For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers does not want to be in Green Bay anymore, though it doesn’t sound like the Packers are eager to move on.

The MVP quarterback spoke with Kenny Mayne last month, telling the longtime SportsCenter host why he’s upset with the only franchise he’s ever played for.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

While Rodgers is upset, the Packers have not pulled the trigger on any trades. It’s unclear if that’s something they’re seriously considering.

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King has a “compromise” trade idea for both parties. He outlined the idea in his Monday column.

The idea: The Packers commit to trade Rodgers, pacifying the angry quarterback—but the deal would not happen till next spring. Rodgers, in turn, agrees to give the Packers one more season in exchange for being allowed to transition to a new team before the 2022 draft.

It would certainly be a unique situation, especially if the team makes it public. Rodgers would essentially be getting a farewell tour in Green Bay before a trade in 2022.

Of course, there could be complications. What if Rodgers gets hurt or plays so well that the Packers decide to hold onto him for longer?

Still, it’s an interesting idea and perhaps one that the Packers could consider.