Peter King Is Trending For Comment On Hot Dog Eating Contest

Longtime NFL writer Peter King is trending on Twitter on Sunday evening – and it’s not for anything he’s reported or said about football.

King, one of the most-respected football reporters in the country, has gone viral for his comment about Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The NBC Sports NFL writer is very much not a fan of the contest. He went as far to say that competitive eating is a “sin.”

“Never have. Never will. Not the point,” King said in response to someone telling him to just not watch it. “The fact is, ESPN celebrates the birthday of our country by airing a gluttonous, vomitous and grotesque event. Eating is not a sport. Competitive eating is a sin.”

Never have. Never will.

Not the point.

The fact is, ESPN celebrates the birthday of our country by airing a gluttonous, vomitous and grotesque event.

Eating is not a sport. Competitive eating is a sin. https://t.co/PevTsgjXju — Peter King (@peter_king) July 5, 2020

This isn’t the first time King has made his thoughts known on the hot dog eating contest. As Outkick pointed out, he tweeted about it as far back as 2010.

“Just what the Declaration signers had in mind 234 years ago: the gluttenous hot-dog-eating contest. Makes me wretch to be an American,” he wrote.

Just what the Declaration signers had in mind 234 years ago: the gluttenous hot-dog-eating contest. Makes me wretch to be an American. — Peter King (@peter_king) July 4, 2010

Joey Chestnut won Saturday’s hot-dog eating contest in dominant fashion. He ate 75 hot dogs, retaining his world title.

“It was hard,” Chestnut said following the competition. “I knew I was fast in the beginning. It was like blistering speed. And the dogs were cooked really well today. Minute six is where I really missed the crowd … and I hit a wall, and it took me a little bit more work to get through it. This is a crazy year, and I’m happy I was able to get a record.”