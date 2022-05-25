Peter Schrager: Baker Mayfield To 1 NFL Team "Makes Too Much Sense"

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Immediately after Baker Mayfield requested a trade away from the Cleveland Browns organization, the Carolina Panthers emerged as a likely landing spot for the former No. 1 pick.

But as we continue to approach the start of the 2022 NFL season, no move for Mayfield has been made.

While the Panthers haven't taken any action, NFL analyst Peter Schrager still feels this Mayfield-to-Carolina move makes "too much sense."

"Carolina hasn't expressed any interest but Baker Mayfield to the Panthers still makes too much sense," he said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Panthers are heading into training camp with a QB battle between incumbent starter Sam Darnold and third-round draft pick Matt Corral. Schrager thinks the starting job is Darnold's to lose before the start of the 2022 season.

Mayfield is entering this season on a fifth-year option worth close to $19 million. The overwhelming assumption is that a team like Carolina would only consider taking on the Browns QB if the Cleveland organization covered the majority of that salary.

The Seattle Seahawks have also been mentioned as a popular potential landing spot for Mayfield, but that seems like a less likely outcome.