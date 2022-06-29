Peter Schrager: Baker Mayfield Trade Still "Makes Sense" For 2 NFL Teams

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There continues to be a lot of speculation about a Baker Mayfield trade.

Mayfield has wanted out of Cleveland ever since the team acquired Deshaun Watson back in March. The Browns then signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year $230 million contract.

So far, Mayfield hasn't gotten his wish. The Browns haven't traded him since they haven't gotten what they deem to be fair value for him.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager thinks that a Mayfield trade still makes sense for the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks.

"I don't think Baker wants to play for the Browns," Schrager said on Wednesday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show. "I don't think he wants to give them his body again. I think he'd like to be traded. They just have to find a partner. For me, Baker Mayfield still makes a lot of sense in Seattle or Carolina."

Both teams have been heavily linked to Mayfield throughout the offseason, but nothing has come close to happening.

Perhaps the start of training camp in the coming weeks will get things moving in that direction.