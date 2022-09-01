Peyton, Eli Manning's Schedule For 2022 Season Revealed

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Eli Manning accepts the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide as his brother Peyton Manning, a former winner of the award, looks on during the NFL Honors at Wortham Theater Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Following the news that the ManningCast version of Monday Night Football will be back for the 2022 NFL season, the Mannings have revealed which games they'll be joining the wider football world for.

The Mannings will be doing their special simulcast for 10 games this season. They'll be working Weeks 1, 3-4, 7-9, 13-15 and the Monday Night game of Wild Card Weekend. Some of the big games on that schedule includes Cowboys-Giants, Bears-Packers, Saints-Buccaneers and Rams-Packers.

No doubt the ManningCast will also give us an all-star lineup of special guests as they did last year. Some of the big names they got last season included LeBron James, Tom Brady, David Letterman and The Rock to name a few.

The ratings were pretty robust too, averaging over 1.5 million viewers per broadcast. Those numbers might be why several other companies including Amazon have tried negotiating with the Mannings to get the broadcast rights to their future content.

The Manning brothers have always had big personalities on and off the field. They did numerous content collaborations during their NFL careers and continued to do some even after Peyton retired while Eli remained in the league.

So when Eli finally retired it seemed like only a matter of time before they would do even more content together on a more consistent basis.

Thus far, their first major projects have been a roaring success.