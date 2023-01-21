Peyton Hillis Has Reportedly Been Released From The Hospital

CLEVELAND - NOVEMBER 28: Running back Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball by linebacker Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers for a touchdown at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 28, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been released from the hospital.

He had been in critical condition for the past two weeks after he rescued his two children from drowning.

Hillis has made a full recovery after an extended stay in the intensive care unit, per NFL insider Dov Kleiman.

Hillis, 37, saved his children in a swimming incident in Florida a few weeks back. He suffered damage to his lung and kidney during the rescue and was airlifted to the hospital.

"All I can say is GOD HAS BEEN SO GOOD TO US!!" Hayley Davis said in a Facebook update on Friday. "Peyton was discharged today from the hospital!" She said his health "has all improved— truly a miracle!!"

We're happy to see that Hillis is well on his way to a full recovery.