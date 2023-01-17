Peyton Manning Addresses The Future Of The Manningcast

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It's no secret that the "Manningcast" has been a massive success over the last two seasons.

It started during the 2021 season and had great ratings before it was renewed for a second season. The ratings were even higher, which is paving the way for it to have a third season.

The show consists of Peyton and Eli Manning watching a Monday Night Football game and giving their thoughts on it while also bringing on famous guests.

They do 10 games a season, though some pundits have wanted them to do more. When Peyton was asked about that this week, he said that's not a change they're looking at.

“One thing I think comes through is just how much Eli and I enjoy this,” Peyton said, via Awful Announcing. “We laugh a lot. If you maybe go to 17 games, maybe we’re not laughing as much, and it starts to get repetitive. ESPN has certainly mentioned going up to 12 games or more, and Eli and I held strong. We just feel the show is better if we keep it to the 10."

This makes a lot of sense, especially since the two need some off weeks every once in a while to spend time with their families.

Also, as the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.