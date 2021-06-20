Sports Media World Reacts To Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was seen as a future star in the broadcasting booth when he retired from playing. However, the Hall of Fame quarterback has yet to accept a full-time broadcasting job.

The former Colts and Broncos quarterback has done some work for ESPN, though he’s reportedly rejected pursuits by the Monday Night Football broadcasting booth.

Another pursuit might be coming, though.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon is considering a run at Manning for its NFL rights package.

Sources said Amazon has grappled with the idea of pursuing Manning as its main analyst. With Amazon potentially teaming with NBC and hiring Al Michaels as its lead play-by-player, the company could go with a star power combo of Michaels and Manning. Amazon also could offer Manning “Tony Romo money.” CBS signed Romo to a 10-year, $180 million contract last year. To be clear, Amazon is not yet in full pursuit of Manning, and might never be. Amazon is doing a thorough search and, though it could bring in Michaels and “Sunday Night Football” executive producer Fred Gaudelli on board, that is not yet a done deal.

Manning would obviously be a major get for Amazon, but networks have been unsuccessful in their pursuits so far. Perhaps Amazon money will make this one different, though.

NFL fans are excited by the possibility of an Al Michaels and Peyton Manning booth.

Looks like MNF missed their best opportunity to get the closest thing to an A team. https://t.co/qnnNx9om3R — Spruce🌲Goose™️⛰ (@PNWSoul) June 18, 2021

Others, though, are skeptical that Manning actually wants a full-time broadcasting gig. Many believe that he ultimately wants to end up leading an NFL front office.

Dont think he wants to do that. He wants to be an executive like Elway. https://t.co/Ug9Y9C5M0O — J.Lee (@J__Leee) June 18, 2021

Time will tell, of course.

For now, it will be interesting to see just how aggressive Amazon gets in its pursuit of the legendary quarterback.