Peyton Manning Announces Special Scholarship: Fans React

Peyton and Ashley Manning/Facebook.

Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Manning, had previously announced special plans to honor former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas, who played with Peyton in Denver, died late in 2021 at the age of 33.

Wednesday night, Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley, confirmed more plans to honor the former Broncos wide receiver. They are starting a scholarship fund in the Denver, Colorado area.

The scholarship will be worth $10,000 every year and it's being made in Thomas' honor. The award will go to a local athlete.

Manning expounded on his thoughts on Thomas, who he called one of his favorite teammates ever.

"None of what Demaryius Thomas accomplished in his life ... came easily. He overcame great adversity throughout his childhood and grew up to become a role model for others," Peyton said on Wednesday night.

Broncos fans are joyed by the news.

"I can’t help but cry," one fan wrote.

"Love this," another fan added.

Rest in peace, Demaryius.