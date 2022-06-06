Peyton Manning Approached About Ownership: NFL World Reacts

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Even in retirement, Peyton Manning has remained one of the faces of the NFL for over 20 years. And with his accumulated wealth, it should be no surprise that he's been approached about potential NFL team ownership.

According to Mike Klis of 9 Sports in Denver, Manning has been approached by all four of the bidding groups in the impending sale of the Denver Broncos. Per the report, Manning has been approached by the groups to be either a minority partner or an advisor.

Given that the Broncos is expected to sell for over several billion, Manning probably doesn't have enough money to gain anything more than a sliver of team ownership. His net worth is estimated at $250 million.

Manning's real value would likely come on the football side itself. And given the strong ties he built in Denver during and after his playing days in the city, he'd have immediate credibility among the fans.

Peyton Manning built his career with Indianapolis Colts, but it seems unlikely that Colts owner Jim Irsay would ever part with even a sliver of his team - even for a good friend who won him a Super Bowl.

Very few former professional athletes ever get to be a part of an NFL ownership group. Manning has the potential to join an extremely exclusive club if he partners with a winning bidder.

We may found out as soon as this afternoon whether Manning will be an NFL owner or not. The bid submission is due in a few hours from writing.

Will Peyton Manning join an NFL ownership group in Denver?