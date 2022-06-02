Peyton Manning Asked If He's Better At Golf Than Eli

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos appear at the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on May 4, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Most people would tell you Peyton Manning was a better quarterback than his brother, Eli Manning. Can the same be said regarding golf?

NFL players are quickly becoming some of golf's biggest celebrities. Earlier this week, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers beat Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Capital One's The Match.

Peyton, meanwhile, competed in The Match once before, teaming up with Tiger Woods. The two sports celebrities beat out Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

What about Eli? Will he one day take his golf talents and petition to be included in the next celebrity golf competition? From the sound of it, Peyton is far superior out on the course.

"I'm a six," Peyton told Xander Schauffele. "Eli's probably a nine. ... Yeah we like playing together. You know, when we get the chance."

Eli might have something to say about that.

We fully endorse a potential one-on-one outing between the two NFL legends. The fact that their brothers would make it so much more interesting.

Or, better yet, pair the two brothers together to face off against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers - the latest winners of The Match.

TNT might want to also consider picking a couple of NFL youngsters, as well, like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert.