Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Answer To Tom Brady Question

Peyton Manning knows what Tom Brady is going through. The legendary NFL quarterback spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis before finishing his career in Denver.

Brady, of course, just left New England after 20 seasons. He’s decided to finish his career in Tampa Bay, signing a two-year deal with the Buccaneers in free agency.

Manning discussed Brady during interviews with Dave Logan on KOA Radio and Brandon Stokley on 104.3 The Fan. He was asked if he had any advice for the former Patriots quarterback. Manning had a brutally honest response.

“I don’t think Tom needs any advice from me,” Manning said.

That’s probably accurate. Manning had great success in Denver, winning a Super Bowl with the Broncos, but Brady likely knows what he’s doing in Tampa Bay. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback just got some major help with the addition of Rob Gronkowski, too.

Manning knows that Brady is excited to get going in Tampa Bay.

“I can tell the way Tom is talking, how excited he is,” Manning said. “And certainly I’m very familiar with the coaches that he’s playing for: Bruce Arians was my quarterbacks coach my first few years in the NFL. Clyde Christensen was my receivers coach and offensive coordinator for a couple [years] in Indianapolis; he’s down there. Tom Moore, my old coordinator, he’s down there. So Tom’s going to get coached by some great coaches down there. I know they’re excited.

“To me, it’s going to be an exciting year of football when it returns. How many games we’re going to get, who knows, but everyone knows how hard a worker Tom is, and there’s no doubt he’s going to help create a winning culture there in Tampa that the rest of the players feed off of.”

Brady, Gronkowski and the Buccaneers will be among the favorites to win the Super Bowl next season.

Will Brady join Manning on the short list of quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl with two teams?