Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Comment On Joe Buck

Even legendary NFL quarterbacks like Peyton Manning like to poke fun at the top announcers in the sport.

Joe Buck is one of the best in the business at what he does. The prominent FOX announcer is having a busy fall, calling NFL games each week while preparing for the MLB postseason.

Of course, Buck takes some shots on social media from time to time. There are fans who think he’s biased against their favorite team. There are others who think they could do the job just as well.

And then there’s Peyton Manning. The legendary NFL quarterback took a funny shot at Buck during Monday night’s Cowboys vs. Eagles game.

“I need a co-host who knows nothing about coverage,” Peyton explained to his brother, Eli, “like Joe Buck.”

“I need a cohost who knows nothing about coverage…like Joe Buck” lmaooooo Peyton — Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) September 28, 2021

Well played, Peyton.

Peyton Manning just ended Joe Buck's career on live television. pic.twitter.com/nisdWdKd0E — Rookie Highlights (@RookieHigh) September 28, 2021

We think Joe Buck probably knows a little bit about defensive coverages after spending all this time covering the league. Still, he obviously doesn’t know nearly as much as his co-host Troy Aikman.

The Manning brothers’ Monday Night Football telecast will return later this season. So far, it’s been a very big hit.