Peyton Manning Had Brutally Honest Comment On Joe Buck

Peyton Manning in a collard shirt.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Even legendary NFL quarterbacks like Peyton Manning like to poke fun at the top announcers in the sport.

Joe Buck is one of the best in the business at what he does. The prominent FOX announcer is having a busy fall, calling NFL games each week while preparing for the MLB postseason.

Of course, Buck takes some shots on social media from time to time. There are fans who think he’s biased against their favorite team. There are others who think they could do the job just as well.

And then there’s Peyton Manning. The legendary NFL quarterback took a funny shot at Buck during Monday night’s Cowboys vs. Eagles game.

“I need a co-host who knows nothing about coverage,” Peyton explained to his brother, Eli, “like Joe Buck.”

Well played, Peyton.

We think Joe Buck probably knows a little bit about defensive coverages after spending all this time covering the league. Still, he obviously doesn’t know nearly as much as his co-host Troy Aikman.

The Manning brothers’ Monday Night Football telecast will return later this season. So far, it’s been a very big hit.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.