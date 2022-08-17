Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Tom Brady Joke For Eli

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Just about the only player Tom Brady could never beat in the postseason was New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Naturally, Peyton Manning still loves to joke about that.

In a clip from a recent episode of ESPN Plus' Eli's Places, the Manning brothers started talking about cars named after football players. When Eli suggested that a car by be named for Tom Brady, Peyton had a hilarious response.

"I don't think any car is gonna run on avocado ice cream," Peyton said. "Besides, who wants a car that lost to an Eli?"

Now that's a spicy burn. But given that Tom Brady has more Super Bowl appearances and rings than both of the Manning brothers combined, he probably isn't going to be too broken up about it.

Tom Brady has only suffered 12 playoff losses in his Hall of Fame career. Three came against Peyton Manning in the AFC playoffs while two game against Eli Manning in the Super Bowl.

Eli Manning is one of only two quarterbacks to beat Brady in the Super Bowl and the only one to do it multiple times. It's very likely that Eli will parlay that incredible feat into a bust in Canton one day.

As for the avocado reference, the superfood is a key part of Brady's "TB12" diet. He puts that and kale into almost everything he eats.

It's a nice jab at No. 12. But as always, Brady gets the last laugh.