The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning’s Honest Admission

Peyton Manning raising the Super Bowl trophy.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Peyton Manning holds the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate the Denver Broncos in win Super Bowl 50 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before taking on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

It doesn’t sound like Peyton Manning will be joining an NFL ownership group anytime soon.

The NFL world has constantly speculated about the former Denver Broncos quarterback joining an ownership group at some point. The Broncos are expected to have a new owner at some point in the future and many believe it could be Manning.

However, the Hall of Fame quarterback had a brutally honest admission on his ownership future on Sunday afternoon.

Manning doesn’t have the money for it.

“I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I haven’t been able to find it,” Manning said.

It’s important to remember that while Manning made a ton of money as a player – both on and off the field – it takes an insane amount of money to become a professional sports owner.

And Manning just doesn’t have close to that kind of money – yet, anyway.

The former Colts and Broncos star isn’t ruling anything out, though.

Fans appreciate the honesty – and can relate to the money aspect.

Manning, 45, played for the Broncos from 2012-15. He appeared in two Super Bowls with Denver, winning one before retiring.

The legendary NFL quarterback called the decision to sign with the Broncos in free agency the “best” decision of his career.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.