NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning’s Honest Admission

It doesn’t sound like Peyton Manning will be joining an NFL ownership group anytime soon.

The NFL world has constantly speculated about the former Denver Broncos quarterback joining an ownership group at some point. The Broncos are expected to have a new owner at some point in the future and many believe it could be Manning.

However, the Hall of Fame quarterback had a brutally honest admission on his ownership future on Sunday afternoon.

Manning doesn’t have the money for it.

“I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I haven’t been able to find it,” Manning said.

Peyton on future potential ownership: “I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I haven’t been able to find it.” Said he takes everything in one-year increments, but enjoys what he is doing now. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 31, 2021

It’s important to remember that while Manning made a ton of money as a player – both on and off the field – it takes an insane amount of money to become a professional sports owner.

And Manning just doesn’t have close to that kind of money – yet, anyway.

The former Colts and Broncos star isn’t ruling anything out, though.

#Broncos Peyton Manning on if he would be involved in ownership group in Denver. He’s not ruling it out. But nothing of substance yet #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/pPDk6ZHS7n — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 31, 2021

Fans appreciate the honesty – and can relate to the money aspect.

Same — Jeff Rodgers (@jeff_rodgers07) October 31, 2021

Manning, 45, played for the Broncos from 2012-15. He appeared in two Super Bowls with Denver, winning one before retiring.

The legendary NFL quarterback called the decision to sign with the Broncos in free agency the “best” decision of his career.