Peyton Manning Identifies Big 'Advantage' For Russell Wilson

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have found their new franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson, who will look to steer them to their first championship since their Super Bowl 50 triumph behind Peyton Manning.

At last Wednesday's Colorado Sports Hall of Fame banquet, Manning said Wilson is "off to a fast start" this offseason. The legendary quarterback believes Denver's new star will benefit from joining a regime led by first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“I do think it’s an advantage for Russell to be coming in with a new coaching staff, because everybody’s learning and Russell is going to know this offense better than anybody. So he’s going to be in teaching mode, as well,” Manning said. “If you’re a new player and you’re catching up to everybody else in a leadership position, that can be difficult.”

Manning also recalled a young Wilson attending the Manning Passing Academy in high school. He said he and his wife, Ashley, have reached out to help Wilson and Ciara get situation in Denver.

In 2012, Manning joined the Broncos for John Fox's second season as head coach. He didn't need to long to get settled, leading them to a 13-3 season before before tossing a record-setting 55 passing touchdowns in 2013.

Wilson is figuring out a new scheme along with everyone else, which Manning believes will help the 33-year-old settle into a new leadership role. Picking up a new playbook will nevertheless be challenging after a decade in Seattle.