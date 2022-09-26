Peyton Manning Involved With Pro Bowl: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 13: Peyton Manning throws out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the 91st MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field on July 13, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

The Pro Bowl is getting a massive makeover as it gets shifted from a proper NFL game to a skills challenge between the AFC and NFC teams. And Peyton Manning is expected to have a big part in it.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Manning and his Omaha Productions media company are going to help shape the competition programming for Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas. He will reportedly be a part of the coaching staff for the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl flag football game too.

Manning has kept an arm's length from actual football-related duties other than media appearances since retiring after the 2015 season. This will be one of the biggest projects he's ever worked with the NFL on as a non-player.

Fans are thrilled to see Manning getting more involved in the NFL. Some believe that his involvement will make Pro Bowl Week better than any recent Pro Bowl game:

Gone are the days where Larry Fitzgerald would dazzle fans with incredible catches or the late-great Sean Taylor would annihilate an opponent on a tackle. In recent years the Pro Bowl has basically become a glorified scrimmage anyway.

Skills competitions have always been fun for fans looking to answer some of the most pressing questions: Who has the best accuracy? Who is fastest? Who has the best arm? Who has the best catch rate?

Hopefully Peyton Manning and his team will help us answer some of these questions later this year.