Peyton Manning Wants Joe Burrow To Break 1 Of His NFL Records

Peyton Manning holds a number of NFL passing records. He would like for one of them to be broken by Joe Burrow.

Burrow, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft, gave Manning a call regarding his professional career. The now-former LSU Tigers star asked Manning for some NFL advice.

Manning, like Burrow should be, was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He went to a team – Indianapolis – that wasn’t very good in Year 1.

“He called me about some of the things that I tried to do as a rookie that maybe he can apply to his NFL career,” Manning told ESPN. “Looks like it’s going to be for the Cincinnati Bengals. What I told him, ‘Look, Joe, if you’re the first pick in the NFL draft, you are going to a team that has earned the first pick in the NFL draft. There are going to be some holes there. There’s a reason the Colts were picking No. 1 that year. There’s a reason the Bengals are picking No. 1 this year.'”

Manning added that there is one NFL record he would like Burrow to break – his rookie interceptions record.

“I threw 28 interceptions my first year. That’s still an NFL record,” Manning said. “If Joe wants to break that, I’d be OK with that. We’d still be friends.”

Burrow would probably not be OK with that, but we’ll see how many he throws come September.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night.