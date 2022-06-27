Peyton Manning Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Peyton Manning holds the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate the Denver Broncos in win Super Bowl 50 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before taking on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning has maintained a strong interest in the Denver Broncos since his retirement in 2015. With Russell Wilson joining his former team, he had some thoughts on what that means.

Speaking to the media recently, Manning said that Denver marks "a new chapter" for the now-former Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Manning added that Wilson has the potential to bring the Broncos back to where he left them back in 2015.

"It's a new chapter for him," Manning said, via NFL.com. "Broncos fans and players are hungry. We've been in a little bit of a drought the past few years, and it's time to get the Broncos back to where they're supposed to be."

Wilson and Manning famously crossed paths in Super Bowl XLVIII. Manning could barely move the ball against that Seahawks defense while Wilson was as efficient as can be en route to a 43-8 win.

Peyton Manning would finish his NFL career on a high note, winning Super Bowl 50 in the final game of his career. Russell Wilson, on the other hand, lost Super Bowl XLIX and has not been back to the NFC Championship Game since.

Over the last five years, Wilson has cemented his status as one of the elite quarterbacks while. But that hasn't translated into much postseason success.

The Seahawks made the tough decision to trade Wilson after their worst season in a decade - their loss is now Denver's gain.

Will Russell Wilson meet Peyton Manning's expectations?