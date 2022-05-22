Peyton Manning Mom Joke Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

A funny joke about Peyton and Eli Manning's mom went viral on social media this week.

Olivia Manning, the mother of the legendary NFL quarterbacks, is responsible for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft only having six Super Bowl wins.

That's the joke Eli Manning made about his mom, anyway.

It's well played.

Hey, he's not necessarily wrong.

Eli Manning defeated Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl twice. Peyton Manning also defeated Brady and the Patriots in the playoffs a couple of times.

Olivia Manning probably is responsible for the Tom Brady-Patriots dynasty "only" winning six Super Bowls.

"This is like the third time I've heard Eli use that line. He needs to come up with a new zinger," one fan joked.

"Naw he kept us from the 19-0 Dude can rock that for life," another fan added.

"As a Pats fan I have to admit the mannings are funny," one Patriots fan admitted.

All the best to Mrs. Manning.