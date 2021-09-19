NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Speculation

Peyton Manning, future NFL owner?

There’s been a lot of speculation about the legendary quarterback’s future in the league. While some have suggested that he could be the next commissioner – that seems unlikely – others believe he’ll end up in a front office or ownership role.

CBS Sports reported on Sunday morning that Manning is eyeing a potential sale of the Denver Broncos:

From CBS Sports:

Manning is well aware of the situation, given his tenure with the team and his roots in Denver, sources said, and has had contact with potential ownership groups to glean how he might be able to have a role both as a potential minority investor as well as perhaps with the management of the team as well. Manning, one of the iconic faces in the history of the game, has had no shortage of opportunities to be involved in the game in various capacities since retirement, but has chosen to this point to dabble in the media and production and help raise his family. But those who know him well know how competitive he remains and he much being involved in the stewardship of a successful NFL franchise would mean to him. He has been immersed in the game his entire life – as has the entire Manning family – and his unique insights, knowledge and connections would be a significant asset to any ownership group, to say nothing of him hoisting a Lombardi Trophy as the Broncos quarterback. He is football royalty.

Broncos fans would surely be excited by the possibility of Manning in an ownership role.

“You knew Peyton wanted some ownership at some time. It was just a matter of the opportunity,” one fan suggested.

However, it’s clear that Manning doesn’t have anywhere close to the money it would take to buy a team. Of course, he could be the face of a very wealthy ownership group, similar to Derek Jeter with the Miami Marlins.

He doesn't have anywhere near the money, it would have to be a very wealthy group that he was the face of — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 19, 2021

Manning is one of several big names rumored to be eyeing the Broncos. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z have also been linked to the potential sale.

There are well-qualified potential suitors for the Broncos who are not hop hop moguls or Amazon moguls who have been in contact with a certain former QB about his future plans https://t.co/yw367Yifkt — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 19, 2021

There’s been a lot of Manning-Broncos talk lately.

Earlier this week, Broncos star Von Miller said he hadn’t felt this good about his team’s quarterback situation since Manning was in town.

“I kind of forgot that I was mic’d up,” Miller said. “I don’t like putting stuff out there. That was a moment for me and Teddy, but it’s out there. I don’t want anybody to feel a certain way because I told Teddy that. I told Teddy the truth. He definitely has this this vibe about him that guys want to play for. Guys believe in Teddy. He’s a veteran in this league. He’s sat behind Drew Brees. He was on track to win MVP with the Minnesota Vikings, so he knows how to do it. He carries himself in a way that people want to play for him, and people believe in him.”

Perhaps we’ll be hearing even more about Peyton and the Broncos moving forward…