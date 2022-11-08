Peyton Manning Reacts To Surprising Head Coaching Decision

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 26: Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts gestures at the line of scrimmage behind center Jeff Saturday #63 against the Philadelphia Eagles November 26, 2006 at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts won 45-21. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich following a disappointing start to the season.

Colts owner Jim Irsay shocked the football world when he announced franchise legend Jeff Saturday as the new interim head coach. The move was surprising given Saturday's lack of head coaching experience.

Even former Colts quarterback and longtime Saturday teammate Peyton Manning was surprised by the move.

Here's what Manning had to say, via Fox News:

"I was surprised. I didn’t know anything about it," Manning said. "I’m surprised. I talked to Jeff. It’s a big challenge. Jeff’s made of the right stuff, he was the ultimate teammate. My locker was right next to him. He’s a high-character guy. He’s a great leader." He continued, "He’s going to have to rely on these players to kind of get him comfortable and try to just get a win there in Indianapolis. A win can kind of solve a lot of things. Hopefully he can get in there and help the Colts get turned around."

Saturday and Manning competed with each other for over a decade and won a Super Bowl together.

If anyone knows whether or not Saturday's the guy, it's Manning.