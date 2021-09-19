Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role.

It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years.

According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the situation with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are rumored to be up for sale at some point in the next year or two. Other big names have bene linked to Denver, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z.

There are well-qualified potential suitors for the Broncos who are not hop hop moguls or Amazon moguls who have been in contact with a certain former QB about his future plans https://t.co/yw367Yifkt — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 19, 2021

From CBS Sports:

Manning is well aware of the situation, given his tenure with the team and his roots in Denver, sources said, and has had contact with potential ownership groups to glean how he might be able to have a role both as a potential minority investor as well as perhaps with the management of the team as well. Manning, one of the iconic faces in the history of the game, has had no shortage of opportunities to be involved in the game in various capacities since retirement, but has chosen to this point to dabble in the media and production and help raise his family. But those who know him well know how competitive he remains and he much being involved in the stewardship of a successful NFL franchise would mean to him. He has been immersed in the game his entire life – as has the entire Manning family – and his unique insights, knowledge and connections would be a significant asset to any ownership group, to say nothing of him hoisting a Lombardi Trophy as the Broncos quarterback. He is football royalty.

The Broncos are reportedly be valued at roughly $4 billion. Manning has managed to stay busy following his retirement. He’s currently hosting a Monday night telecast for ESPN with his brother, Eli.

Denver, meanwhile, is off to a 1-0 start this season. The Broncos are scheduled to take on the Jaguars this afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T.