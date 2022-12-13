Peyton Manning Reveals Bill Belichick 'Hated' 1 NFL Owner

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

During this Monday's edition of ESPN's "Manningcast," Peyton Manning shared a hilarious story involving Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Manning said Belichick hated Ravens owner Art Modell so much that he purposely selected linebacker Peter Boulware to the Pro Bowl.

If Boulware was named a Pro Bowler, the Ravens would need to pay him a $1 million bonus. Belichick apparently wanted Modell to pay up that season.

"I played for Belichick one time in a Pro Bowl and they were telling stories about the times that he was the head coach of the Pro Bowl," Manning said. "One time, he picked Peter Boulware because he knew Art Modell would have to pay Boulware a $1 million bonus if Boulware made the Pro Bowl. Belichick hated Modell."

If this story is true, that's a very petty move from Belichick.

Belichick probably won't comment on this story, especially with the Patriots vying for a playoff spot.

Regardless, we're glad Manning shared this story with the world on Monday night.