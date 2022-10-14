Peyton Manning Reveals What Tennessee Must Do To Beat Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Since Peyton Manning left after the 1997 season, the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers haven't had many games as big as tomorrow's massive game against No. 3 Alabama. But with Manning returning to Knoxville for The Third Saturday in October, he's bringing some words of wisdom.

Appearing on Always College Football with Greg McElroy, Manning said that the Vols need to be lucky as well as good. He said that everyone needs to step up, but that they're also going to need "a few breaks" to go in their direction.

“To beat a team like Alabama, everybody’s got to step up. You’re gonna need a few breaks to go your way,” Manning said. “It’s been a while since the University of Tennessee has had a game of this magnitude. ESPN College GameDay is going to be there… should be rocking.”

Tennessee have not beaten Alabama since Nick Saban took over the team. Their No. 6 ranking is their highest at any point in any season since 2005.

The Tennessee Volunteers have gotten to this point thanks to an offense that has been putting its boot on the necks of every opponent they've come across. At an average of 46.8 points per game, they're the No. 2 scoring offense in FBS.

It's been ages since the Volunteers had an offense this prolific. And their defense isn't too shabby either, allowing just 17.8 points per game.

But Alabama is Alabama and the Volunteers wouldn't be the first top 10 team the Crimson Tide have beaten in their own home.

Will the Vols be able to take Manning's advice and get a win over the Tide?