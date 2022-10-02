Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Really Returned For Senior Year

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning shocked some people a little over two decades ago when he decided to return to Tennessee for his senior year.

Manning spoke about his decision to return and said it was mainly due to him not wanting negative rushing yards for his career.

"In College, sacks count against your rushing yards.. the main reason I went back for my senior year was to try & get out of the red," Manning told Pat McAfee on Saturday night.

Hey, that's a respectable answer, even though Manning was never known to be a super mobile quarterback.

Manning ended up making the right decision to return to Knoxville. He finished his senior season with 3,819 yards through the air and 36 touchdowns while completing 60% of his passes.

However, his rushing yards were still in the negative by the season's end. He rushed 49 times for -30 yards and finished his collegiate career with -181 rushing yards.

At least Manning had more yards rushing in his senior season compared to his junior season. As a junior, he had -131 yards on the ground, so he improved that number by 101 yards before he graduated.