Peyton Manning Reveals Why He Turned Down Some Notable Jobs

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 08: Peyton Manning watches a video presentation during a ceremony to retire his number during the halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning has done a lot since retiring from the NFL: starting a production company and making several TV appearances, but he's yet to lock himself down with a network.

Appearing on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," the Hall of Famer revealed why, recalling a conversation he had with former coach Tony Dungy.

“The best advice I got was from Tony Dungy the year that I retired,” Manning shared. “He said, ‘Peyton, don’t make any rash decisions. Don’t go sign up to do this right away, take a coaching job, get involved in an organization, go into broadcasting. Just take a year and let everything calm down.’”

Manning went on to say that part of the reason he hasn't gotten into broadcasting is the time commitment.

“It’s a four-day commitment,” he continued. “I wanted my fall weekends to be free.”

Peyton still does the "Manningcast" with little brother Eli on ESPN, but it doesn't sound like we'll be seeing the former Colts-Broncos great in a booth anytime soon.