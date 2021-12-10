Peyton Manning Sends Heartfelt Message After Death Of Demaryius Thomas

Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has released a statement after the sudden passing of receiver Demaryius Thomas.

“D.T. was a better person than he was a player and he was a Hall of Fame player,” Manning said. “That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devastated.”

Statement from Peyton Manning on the passing of Demaryius Thomas: pic.twitter.com/aFEWuNmy08 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 10, 2021

Thomas passed away at the age of 33 on Thursday evening due to a seizure, per the Associated Press.

Thomas played with Manning for a few seasons and helped Manning win his second Super Bowl in 2016 over the Carolina Panthers. For that 2016 season, Thomas finished with 1,083 yards along with five touchdowns on 90 receptions.

He spent nine years with the Broncos and had 9,055 overall receiving yards with 60 touchdowns on 665 catches. He also scored the game-winning touchdown in the 2012 playoffs against the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime.

Thomas caught a slant pass from Tim Tebow and took it 80 yards to the endzone which won the contest, 29-23.

Our thoughts are with Thomas’ family.